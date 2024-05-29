VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/28/2024

Tuesday May 28, 2024

3:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

5:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wallace Road in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported. Convoy EMS did respond to check a couple of juveniles for injury.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a car and semi-truck. Van Wert City Police also responded to assist. Parkview Samaritan landed at the scene and transported one person. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having symptoms of a possible seizure.

8:13 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township for a subject having pain and difficulty breathing.

0943 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a subject having an anxiety attack.

11:14 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

11:31 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of property damage.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery in Ridge Township.

4:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Drury Street in the Village of Scott to investigate a report of breaking and entering to an unoccupied residence.

9:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.