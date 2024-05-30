VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/29/2024

Wednesday May 29, 2024

2:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township on a complaint of a subject mowing and blowing the grass into the roadway.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of criminal damage.

2:50 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject not responding appropriately.