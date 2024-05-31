VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/30/2024

Thursday May 30, 2024

3:01 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Convoy Road in Union Township in reference to an abandoned vehicle on the property.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of abandoned property left on the roadway.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Mercer County Line.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a stray dog.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Paulding County Line.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of mailbox damage.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of three stray dogs.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of breaking and entering to a residential property.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing and harassment.

6:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of juveniles being loud and yelling.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.