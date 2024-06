Presbyterian Church to offer VBS

VW independent staff

Food, crafts, mysterious Bible stories, scavenger hunts, water games, ice cream, a bouncy house and friendship are just some of the things scheduled for the Vacation Bible School at the First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert.

VBS will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. July 8-12 at the church at 110 W. Crawford St. To sign up, simply go to myvbs.org/firstpresbyofvanwert.