VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/31/2024

Friday May 31, 2024

2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road for a report of an unknown subject at the residence.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for an open door.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a suspicious vehicle in the area.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of three suspicious males.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Amanda Jo Trejo, 41, of Jackson Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township on an automated cell phone message advising of a possible motor vehicle crash. Nothing was located.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Evans Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of trespassing.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject