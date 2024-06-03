VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/1/2024

Saturday June 1, 2024

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire for a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle parked at a business.

12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a report of an open door.

3:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

3:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

4:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:03 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a protection order being violated.

7:31 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with an unruly juvenile.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in Tully Township on a complaint of juveniles riding dirt bikes on the roadway and being reckless.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:36 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

5:53 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Bowers Road in Union Township for a subject having complications from recent surgery.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

11:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a suspicious truck in the area.