VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/2/2024

Sunday June 2, 2024

4:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check a 911 call reporting a possible motor vehicle crash. No crash was located.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on First Street in the City of Van Wert to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a subject riding a scooter on the roadway.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a complaint of a stray dog killing his chickens.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.