Van Wert Police blotter 5/26-6/1/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 26 – arrested Chance W.E. Okuly in the 1100 block of W. Main St. on an outstanding warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Sunday, May 26 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Sunday, May 26 – a menacing incident was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, May 26 – a traffic stop was conducted on South Washington St. near Fox Rd.

Sunday, May 26 – an unruly child was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Monday, May 27 – a domestic dispute was reported on Sunrise Court.

Monday, May 27 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of E. Central Ave.

Monday, May 27 – the police department collected found property near the creek in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Tuesday, May 28 – took a report for a junk complaint in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, May 29 – a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 600 block of Elm St.

Wednesday, May 29 – a report was taken for animals running at-large after an incident in the 400 block of N. Market St.

Thursday, May 30 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, May 30 – arrested Joaquin Estrada, 49, for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Thursday, May 30 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of State St.

Thursday, May 30 – a domestic violence report was taken in he 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Friday, May 31 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, May 31 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Friday, May 31 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, May 31 – arrested Amanda Trejo on E. Sycamore St. near N. Franklin St. on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Friday, May 31 – arrested Aaron Moore for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, May 31 – a trespassing report was taken in the 800 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, May 31 – a menacing report was taken in the 300 block of North St. after the police were called to the residence for a dispute.

Saturday, June 1 – arrested Kelsey R. Thompson, 24, for domestic violence after an incident in the 100 block of E. Main St.