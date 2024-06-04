VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/3/2024

Monday June 3, 2024

4:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject reported to be sleeping in a vehicle.

12:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

1:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of suspicious activity.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of possible property damage.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Venedocia to standby as a peace officer.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle that had stopped and set off some fireworks.