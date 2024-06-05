Eddie Munster coming to Middle Point

VW independent staff/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the beloved television series “The Munsters,” the Van-Del Drive-In will host a special event featuring a screening of the classic film “Munster, Go Home.” Fans are in for an extra treat as Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, will make a special appearance to commemorate this milestone occasion.

On display will be two iconic vehicles from The Munsters television series – Dragula and Eddie Chopper.

Butch Patrick AKA Eddie Munster

The event is scheduled for Monday, June 10, and promises to be an unforgettable evening for fans of all ages. “The Munsters,” which originally aired in 1964, has remained a beloved part of American pop culture, charming audiences with its humorous take on a family of benign monsters living in suburban America.

“We are excited to celebrate the 60th anniversary of ‘The Munsters’ with our community and fans from afar,” said Ronnie Dunn, Van-Del Drive-In Theatre Manager. “Having Butch Patrick join us for this special screening of ‘Munster, Go Home’ makes the event even more memorable. It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans to relive the magic of the show and meet one of its beloved stars.”

Patrick will be available for a meet and greet from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday at the Van-Del Drive-In.

Patrick, who portrayed the iconic character Eddie Munster, expressed his enthusiasm about the event.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this 60th-anniversary celebration,” he said. “’The Munsters’ has had a lasting impact on so many people, and it’s wonderful to see its legacy continue. I look forward to meeting the fans and sharing this special moment with them.”

The Van-Del Drive-In will provide a nostalgic setting for the screening, allowing fans to enjoy “Munster, Go Home” in a classic drive-in theater environment. The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the screening will begin at dusk.

The film, which was released in 1966, features the Munster family as they embark on a hilarious adventure to England, filled with spooky fun and family-friendly comedy. Tickets for the event are $10 per carload and available for purchase on the Van-Del Drive-In website and at the gate. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a prime parking spot and participate in pre-screening activities, including opportunities for selfie photos and Munster merchandise.