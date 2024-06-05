VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/4/2024

Tuesday June 4, 2024

2:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

11:55 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elston Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:14 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a commercial fire alarm.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of harassment.