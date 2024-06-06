VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/5/2024

Wednesday June 5, 2024

3:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of counterfeit money.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zimmerman Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in the Village of Willshire for a parking complaint.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of a utility line being down in the roadway.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of someone dumping trash.

4:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject reported as being unresponsive.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to standby as a peace officer.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of two stray dogs getting into their chickens.

6:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kenwick Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had passed out.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

8:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of suspicious persons.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of fraud.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township for a report of theft.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Morris Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.