Global gathering

The Findlay Flatlands Circuit of the Global Methodist church met on Tuesday, June 4, at Trinity GMC in Van Wert for a celebration of God’s work in the area. The circuit brings together 36 Global churches across northwest Ohio. This was the second gathering of the year. The program included prayer, what has happened and coming up in the circuit, praise music, a message from host pastor David To, communion and a summary conclusion by Elder Richard Hiltibran. The next gathering will be August 27 at the Kenton First Methodist Church. Photos of the Van Wert Gathering are located on Trinity Global Methodist Church of Van Wert Facebook page. Photo submitted