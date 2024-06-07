VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/6/2024

Thursday June 6, 2024

5:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:58 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Sterling Road in Jackson Township attempting to locating a loose dog.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of a truck and trailer parked in the roadway.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a one vehicle crash, no injuries were reported.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of harassment.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies observed a subject on Main Street in the City of Van Wert whom had an active warrant issued out of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Ethan Moore, 36, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He’s charged with two counts of fourth degree felony assault, and two counts of fifth degree felony harassment by bodily fluids.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:02 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two stray dogs.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a report of a motorcycle fire on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township.

7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carpenter Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

11:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.