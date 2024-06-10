Van Wert Police blotter 6/2-6/9/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 2 – a parking citation was issued in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Sunday, June 2 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 300 block of S. Market St.

Sunday, June 2 – officers arrested James A. Vibbert on a warrant while in the 500 block of S. Harrison St.

Sunday, June 2 – a single vehicle accident occurred in the 500 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, June 3 – received a report of animals running at-large in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Monday, June 3 – issued a summons for theft to Courtney Thomas in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, June 4 – a bicycle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, June 4 – a parking violation citation was issued in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, June 4 – a motor vehicle in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St. was towed and removed from the roadway due to Van Wert city ordinance violations.

Tuesday, June 4 – took a report for criminal trespass in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Wednesday, June 5 – a report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. after a possible theft was witnessed at a local business.

Wednesday, June 5 – arrested Sarah Collier on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, June 5 – police responded to the 300 block of North St. for a distraught female.

Thursday, June 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken after an incident in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Thursday, June 6 – a criminal trespassing incident was documented in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, June 6 – trespassing was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, June 6 – Police were called to the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. for a report of an unruly juvenile.

Thursday, June 6 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, June 7 – a theft was reported at the Fountain Inn.

Friday, June 7 – police responded along with EMS to the 900 block of Allingham St. for a medical emergency.

Friday, June 7 – the police department took a report for an animal complaint in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, June 8 – found property was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, June 8 – police were called to the 100 block of N. Race St. on a report of a child being found.

Saturday, June 8 – police were summoned to the 1100 block of Bell Ave. for a theft and assault that occurred in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, June 9 – took a report for theft in the 400 block of N. Chestnut St.