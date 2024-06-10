VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/7/2024

Friday June 7, 2024

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road near Harrison Center Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that had rolled over. No injuries were reported and the incident was investigated by Indiana authorities.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township for a complaint of mailbox damage.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:46 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for an electrical odor investigation.

12:42 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of fraudulent activity.

2:39 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of reckless driving.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of a controlled burn.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S.127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of trespassing.

9:38 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township on a report of a large fire that was getting into a tree line.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies received a report of an injury accident on Clayton Road in Willshire Township involving a juvenile riding an ATV. The juvenile had been transported to Adams County Memorial Hospital.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township on a complaint of criminal mischief.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

10:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a subject on a motorcycle harassing subjects at the park.