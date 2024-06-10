VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/8/2024

Saturday June 8, 2024

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township.

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Union Pleasant Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:27 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:45 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having issues withdrawing from alcohol.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:32 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on George Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of the residents.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:19 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a stray dog.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bent Brook Drive in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a subject shooting from the roadway.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Daniel Thomas Lehmkuhle, 25, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy driving recklessly on a golf cart.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

10:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of suspicious activity