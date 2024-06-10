VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/9/2024
Sunday June 9, 2024
2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a subject standing along the roadway.
6:37 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was sick.
10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.
2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a complaint of harassment.
3:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having seizures.
5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.
6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township for a report of the stop sign and post being stolen.
7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Owens Road in York Township to check a 911 call.
9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs.
10:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.
11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.
11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
11:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township, no injuries were reported.
