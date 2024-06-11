VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/10/2024

Monday June 10, 2024

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to take a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township, no injuries were reported.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of domestic violence. Hassan Joh, 26, of Liberty Township was arrested on charges of domestic violence by threat, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:16 p.m. – A citizen turned in a bicycle at the Sheriff’s Office, that they had located in a ditch along U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of an ATV being driven on the roadway.

8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of an ATV being driven on the roadway.

10:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a field fire on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township.