VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/11/2024

Tuesday June 11, 2024

6:55 a.m. – Dog Warden spoke with a resident from Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint for a loose dog.

8:03 a.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30

in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was found to be in Putnam County.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a domestic complaint that had possibly occurred earlier in the week.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a county resident for a complaint of criminal damaging at a facility located on Ervin Road in Pleasant Township.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of subjects setting off fireworks at Franklin Park in the City of Van Wert.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for OVI, a fourth degree felony. Nicholas A. Nevels, 40, of Springfield is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a domestic dispute.

6:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was unable to talk or walk.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a suspicious subject.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City.

8:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Westchester Court in the City of Van Wert for an issue with a propane fire pit.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.