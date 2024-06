Trivia Night coming to Promise Church

VW independent staff

A night of fun is in store, at Promise Church, 1017 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert will host Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21. Teams of four compete and the cost is $5 per person, with a cash prize for the winning team. A coffee bar and snacks will be available.

For more information or to sign up, contact the church at 419-238-6848.