VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/12/2024

Wednesday June 12, 2024

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

4:39 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a subject who had fell.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a domestic dispute complaint.

9:53 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with heart related issues.

11:20 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Elm Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

12:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a barn fire.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:17 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog being left inside a vehicle.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of vandalism to a structure.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a subject possibly having a mental crisis.

5:46 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

6:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had passed out.

9:11 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a subject having heart related issues.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of loud music.

10:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

11:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of a mailbox being struck by an unknown motor vehicle.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.