VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/13/2024

Thursday June 13, 2024

1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:42 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:47 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township who passed out.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a private property motor vehicle crash, no injuries were reported.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with a complaint of a juvenile being unruly.

12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty moving.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of fraud.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a report of a subject being found deceased, no foul play is suspected.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the property.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies along with Spencerville Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township. A Volkswagen driven by Jason E. Snyder, 50, of Delphos was eastbound on Gilbert Rd. and left the north side of the roadway at the intersection of Louth Road, traveling about 400 foot before returning to the roadway again. Snyder then drove to the intersection of Ohio 116 and Ohio 81. He did not appear to have any injuries but did appear to be having a medical emergency and was transported to Lima Memorial by Spencerville EMS.

6:49 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a complaint of a subject being bitten by a dog.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brodnix Road in York Township for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle that has been parked in the area.