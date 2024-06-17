Van Wert Police blotter 6/9-6/15/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 9 – a report was made in reference to a domestic incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. Vine St.

Sunday, June 9 – police took a report of domestic violence on E. Crawford St.

Sunday, June 9 – Gabriel Lefik was arrested for theft at Walmart.

Sunday, June 9 – Donald Lewis was located and arrested in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. on outstanding warrants, a parole violation, failing to comply with the signal of a peace officer, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing official business.

Monday, June 10 – a drug possession investigation was initiated in the 100 block of S. Wayne St. No charges have been filed.

Monday, June 10 – arrested Eric R. Joseph and issued a summons for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, June 11 – criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of N. Wall St.

Tuesday, June 11 – breaking and entering was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Tuesday, June 11 – charged Bobbie Kemp with one count of theft, a first degree misdemeanor, after she was detained for shoplifting in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, June 12 – a report was made in reference to a scam.

Wednesday, June 12 – arrested Alain Hernandez Cruz and Jaime Hernandez Estrada for assault, following an incident in the 200 block of S. Market St.

Wednesday, June 12 – officers handled a domestic dispute on Burt St., near Center St., which occurred in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, June 13 – a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Rosalie Drive.

Thursday, June 13 – domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, June 13 – received a report of identity fraud in the 300 block of N. Market St.

Friday, June 14 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 9100 block of John Brown Rd.

Friday, June 14 – Kaitlyn Allen, 30, of Van Wert was arrested on an outstanding warrant while at Van Wert Municipal Court.

Friday, June 14 – police responded to the 1000 block of S. Shannon St. for an unruly juvenile.

Saturday, June 15 – an underage consumption report was taken following a welare check in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, June 15 – officers arrested Samuel Cassidy in the 1100 block of Bell Ave. on a bond violation warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, June 15 – officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Susan Drive.