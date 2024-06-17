VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/14/2024

Friday June 14, 2024

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle in the City of Van Wert.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a possible violation of protection order.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious item along the roadway.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:31 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident to assist with a juvenile that was being unruly.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of two ATVs being reckless and damaging property.

1:27 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of aggressive dogs.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an assault.