VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/15/2024

Saturday June 15, 2024

1:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

9:30 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Harrison Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having convulsions.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of reckless driving on an ATV.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Samuel Joseph Cassidy, 22, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a report of domestic violence. Eric Eugene Hohman, 35, of Ridge Township was arrested and charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of juveniles on ATVs being reckless.

7:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:11 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of smoke in the garage.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of suspicious vehicles.