VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/16/2024

Sunday June 16, 2024

12:34 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for an automated message from Siri reporting a crash. No crash was located.

2:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.

8:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist an occupied disabled vehicle.

1:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for subject who had fallen.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township to check a vehicle reported to be setting along the roadway.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

4:02 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject possibly having a mental crisis.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to assist EMS with a patient being combative.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject driving a possibly having a medical event.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.