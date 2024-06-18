VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/17/2024

Monday June 17, 2024

5:28 a.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township. Van Wert EMS and Lutheran Air also responded to the scene. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Emerson Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fraud.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of a large tree branch in the roadway.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of an unknown male that was on the property and left his bicycle behind.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren and Willshire Fire Departments to a report of an automobile fire on Front Street in Glenmore.

3:00 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with leg weakness.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting at a traffic light.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was stopped in traffic waiting to make a left turn from U.S. 127 onto Wren Landeck Rd. when a northbound 2013 Ford F-150 failed to stop and struck the Corvette in the back right bumper, leaving minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hamilton Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while a subject obtained property.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Scott on a report of a dog with no shelter.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Nachbar Road in Union Township on a complaint of juveniles riding recklessly on ATVs.

9:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Jessica Lee Thompson, 38, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.