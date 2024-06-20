VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/18/2024

Tuesday June 18, 2024

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

2:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

9:10 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a truck and trailer parked in the street.

9:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:52 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Larry Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township for a complaint of juveniles riding ATVs in the roadway.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a young juvenile wondering the area with no supervision. The child was reunited with parents.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint ofdomestic violence. The incident remains under investigation.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject not responding appropriately.

10:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Cristopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had passed out.