VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/19/2024

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

12:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

1:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:41 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and EMS along with Deputies to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:25 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a report of a fire on Richey Road in Liberty Township. It was found to be a controlled burn.

6:13 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kneller Road in Libert Township for a

complaint of fraud.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with swelling and pain.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire & EMS responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2022 Peterbilt semi driven by Brian Gore, 34, of Fort Wayne, was westbound on Elm Sugar Road. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and struck a southbound 2001 Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old Paulding County resident. The car had to be pulled out from under the semi. Gore was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pleischer Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of dumped trash.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of trespassing.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

7:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of juveniles shooting a pellet gun at a structure.