VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/20/2024
Thursday June 20, 2024
1:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
6:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rosalie Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject in a disabled vehicle.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.
2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a complaint of ATVS trespassing.
3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.
3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of ATVS causing property damage.
5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.
7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.
11:32 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check a report ofsuspicious activity.
