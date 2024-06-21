VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/20/2024

Thursday June 20, 2024

1:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rosalie Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject in a disabled vehicle.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a complaint of ATVS trespassing.

3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of ATVS causing property damage.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

11:32 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check a report ofsuspicious activity.