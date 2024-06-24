Van Wert Police blotter 6/16/-6/23/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 16 – a report was taken for an assault that occurred in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, June 16 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported at the police department.

Sunday, June 16 – a welfare check was done in the 600 block of Center St.

Sunday, June 16 – an assault was reported in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Monday, June 17 – a report was taken for a probation violation that occurred in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Monday, June 17 – a counterfeit bill was passed in the 600 block of Fox Rd.

Monday, June 17 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Monday, June 17 – arrested Jessica Thompson for violating probation. The arrest was made in t he 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, June 17 – took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Tuesday, June 18 – three motor vehicles and a trailer were removed from the 500 block of S. Vine St. due to Van Wert city ordinance violations.

Wednesday, June 19 – an assault was reported in the 600 block of St. Street.

Wednesday, June 19 – assisted a distraught female in the 200 block of N. Tyler St.

Wednesday, June 19 – arrested Britini Sharp for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, June 19 – arrested a boy, 13, for criminal damaging in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Thursday, June 20 – a motor vehicle parked in the roadway of the 500 block of S. Race St. was towed due to a city ordinance violation.

Thursday, June 20 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of Center St.

Thursday, June 20 – a probation violation was reported in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, June 20 – a female in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St. reported a telephone harassment issue.

Friday, June 21 – arrested Kyle Anthony Heiser, 32, of Van Wert on a warrant from Auglaize Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, June 22 – officers responded to a drug overdose in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, June 23 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of South Ave.