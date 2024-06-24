VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/21/2024

Friday June 21, 2024

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the area for a report of a subject on probation being out past allowed curfew.

2:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a juvenile being unruly.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. James Edward Bloomfield, 48, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.

11:03 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs in the roadway.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Ohio City reporting suspicious activity occurring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:35 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to an area of Ohio 49 in Mercer County for a motor vehicle crash.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of trash falling out of a moving truck.

3:05 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to standby as a peace officer.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of an abandoned bicycle.

7:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a commercial fire alarm.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

11:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.