VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/22/2024

Saturday June 22, 2024

1:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a subject being disorderly.

2:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

3:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.

6:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with back pain.

8:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a missing subject who may have been in mental distress. The subject was later located deceased. No foul play is suspected, the incident remains under investigation.

8:03 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Liberty Township for a report of a stray dog.

11:14 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

2:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject walking that may have been in distress.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a report of a juvenile driving recklessly on a golf cart.

5:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Allen County Indiana to assist with a large field fire.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to check the welfare of subject.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of dumped trash.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a report of subject shooting off fireworks from a car while moving down the roadway.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.