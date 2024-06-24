VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/23/2024

Sunday June 23, 2024

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township.

5:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of suspicious subjects in the area.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

1:34 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an automobile fire.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of theft.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Mercer County Line.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an open door.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of an open door.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of an open door.

10:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.