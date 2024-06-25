VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/24/2024

Monday June 24, 2024

1:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject possibly in labor.

2:20 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of threats at a location in the Village of Willshire.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint from Willshire Township of several stop signs and post being stolen from various locations.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a dispute.

8:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a low hanging utility line.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a complaint on a scam.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a disabled semi in the roadway.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject with concerns over the location and welfare of a family member.

11:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS along with Deputies to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of domestic violence.

2:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy. Convoy EMS responded to the scene for a subject injured in the incident. Alec Lynn Thomas, 40, of Convoy was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Charges were filed for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

8:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Willow Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cass Street in the City of Delphos to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity in the area.