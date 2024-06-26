Shovels hit dirt for new condos

The Van Wert community is set to expand as Jennings Crossing, a new residential subdivision, officially breaks ground in early July. Located on the along Jennings Road along the southeast side of town, Jennings Crossing offers a community-focused living environment with 42 beautifully designed townhouse units. A ceremonial ground breaking ceremony was held on Monday.

Jennings Crossing is crafted to provide residents with modern comforts and a maintenance-free lifestyle. Each townhouse unit boasts contemporary architectural design, high-quality finishes, and energy-efficient features, ensuring a comfortable and sustainable living experience.

One of the key highlights of Jennings Crossing is the Homeowners Association (HOA), which is dedicated to maintaining the community’s pristine appearance and ensuring a hassle-free living environment for all residents. The HOA will manage essential services such as mowing, snow removal, landscaping cleanup, fertilizer/herbicide treatments, and trash collection.

Ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday at the site of Jennings Crossing. Photo submitted

“We are thrilled to introduce Jennings Crossing to the Van Wert community,” said Warren Straley, Jennings Crossing developer. “Our goal is to create a welcoming and vibrant neighborhood where residents can enjoy the benefits of modern living without the stress of property maintenance.”

Jennings Crossing is situated with easy access to local amenities, including shopping centers, parks, churches, and schools, making it a perfect place for families, young professionals, and retirees alike.

Prospective homeowners are invited to visit straleyrealty.com to explore the various floor plans available at Jennings Crossing. For sales inquiries and more information about the subdivision, visit straleyrealty.com or contact Straley Realty at 419.238.HOME.