VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/25/2024

Tuesday June 25, 2024

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

6:17 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire and EMS along with Deputies to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 66 in Washington Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to serve a warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Deputies had knowledge that the subject was inside the residence. The subject would not answer the door. Deputies stood by the perimeter of the residence while a search warrant was obtained. The Van Wert Police Department Special Response Team responded to the location to assist with a search warrant. At 1:41 p.m. the subject was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the incident. Chad Alan Harter, 45, of Willshire is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Willshire Fire and Wren EMS were dispatched to standby as a precaution.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy on a complaint of juveniles on minibikes riding on the city streets.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Guilford Road in York Township to contact a resident for Franklin County.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of an unwanted subject.

10:00 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.