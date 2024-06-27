Eclipse Party donation

The April 8 Solar Eclipse Party hosted by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Collin’s Fine Foods collected $2,368 to be equally divided between Haven of Hope and House of Transition shelters. Attendees came from near and as far away as Idaho to experience the total eclipse. St. Mark’s and Collin’s donated all the picnic food, supplies and games as part of their community outreach to benefit the local shelters. Over 450 people were served lunch, donating over $2,000 for the picnic lunches. The fun packed afternoon also included WPTA Channel 21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Leach, who shared his knowledge all things solar eclipse. Pictured are Jimmy Collins from Collins Fine Foods, Jamie Ramos from Haven Hope Men’s Shelter, Kathy Taylor from The House of Transition, and Pastor Will Haggis from St. Mark’s. Video from the Solar Eclipse Party can be found on the church’s Facebook page. Photo submitted