VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/26/2024

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

4:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned property.

5:55 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. A 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Brittany Taylor of Van Wert was northbound on Mendon Rd. coming up to the U.S. 30 eastbound intersection, but failed to yield to cross traffic and entered the eastbound lane of U.S. 30. During this time, a 2003 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Marcus DeBolt of Churubusco, Indiana was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 at a stated speed of 75 miles per hour in the left lane approaching the Mendon Rd. intersection. It was noted that there was a box truck in the right lane at this time next to the Chevrolet as well. When Taylor entered the intersection, DeBolt hit his brakes to try to avoid a collison but struck the car in the rear half on the driver’s side. Taylor was transported by Middle Point EMS to Ohio Health in Van Wert. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Lance J. Thompson, 42, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of a violation of a no contact order. Contact was made with the probation officer who requested the suspect be taken to corrections. Demitire Lee Wills, 22, of Washington Township was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a fire and smoke alarm at a residence on Wildwood Drive in Pleasant Township.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of domestic violence. Sheila Chandler, 43, of Blytheville, Arkansas was arrested on a first degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.