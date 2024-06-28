FFB holds successful book drive

VW independent staff/submitted information

First Financial Bank and associates teamed up with community residents to collect over 4,000 books in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois during its recent book drive, May 6-24, including 230 in Van Wert and Delphos, contributing to financial literacy in the neighborhoods it serves.

Books were collected in First Financial’s locations in northwest Ohio and at financial centers in its four-state footprint. First Financial will donate the books to Haven of Hope and the YWCA, plus schools, libraries and other community-focused organizations in each of its other communities.

Thousands of books were collected during First Financial Bank’s book drive. Photo submitted

“We appreciate the incredible turnout from community members who pitched in to help with this book drive, because our combined effort will have a positive impact on financial literacy for years to come in the people who receive these volumes,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

While collecting books for the community, First Financial associates were also distributing a list of books and articles to support growth in financial literacy for all age groups. Titles included, “A Bike Like Sergio’s” for elementary students, “O.M.G.: Official Money Guide for Teenagers” for high school students and “The Art of Money: A Life-Changing Guide to Financial Happiness” for adults. Selections on this list cover the entire spectrum of life. The list will continue to be available in local First Financial locations upon request.