VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/27/2024

Thursday June 27, 2024

12:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to a transient walking through the county.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of loose horses.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject with left side numbness.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of Putnam County Court for failure to appear on child support. Brandon Potter, 38, of was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending transport to Putnam County.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. No further details are available at this time.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious subject in the area.

9:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred earlier in Tully Township, no injuries were reported.

11:06 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.