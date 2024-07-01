Van Wert Police blotter 6/23/-6/30/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 23 – charged Douglas Cross with theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, June 23 – took a report of a grass complaint in the 100 block of Daniel St.

Sunday, June 23 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Monday, June 24 – criminal mischief was reported at the Goedde Complex.

Monday, June 24 – arrested Grace Dotson for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, June 24 – a no-contact order violation was reported in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Monday, June 24 – a trespassing report and sex offender registry violation report were taken after a dispute was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, June 25 – a theft was reported in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, June 25 – a theft report was taken in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Tuesday, June 25 – a report of criminal trespassing was taken in the 1200 block of Leeson Ave.

Tuesday, June 25 – a report of drug possession was taken in the 600 block of State St. An investigation is pending.

Tuesday, June 25 – the police department took a report for breaking and entering in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Wednesday, June 26 – arrested Lance Thompson in the 600 block of Temple St. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, June 26 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of Temple St.

Wednesday, June 26 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.

Thursday, June 27 – a report was made in reference to a scam.

Thursday, June 27 – criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of Brooks Ave.

Friday, June 28 – a possible burglary and theft were reported in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Friday, June 28 – a disorderly conduct incident occurred in the 700 block Spencer St.

Friday, June 28 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Friday, June 28 – arrested Johnathon Slusher for menacing in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Saturday, June 29 – police and EMS were called to the 200 block of S. Walnut St. for a medical issue.

Saturday, June 29 – a child custody dispute was reported at the Van Wert Police Department.

Sunday, June 30 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of First St.