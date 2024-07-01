VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/28/2024

Friday June 28, 2024

4:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to contact a resident for Defiance Police.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to remove debris from the roadway.

This vehicle sustained serious damage after colliding with a deer. VWCO Sheriff’s photo

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while subjects exchanged property.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a utility line down in the roadway.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of trespassing.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of subjects.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash. Unit No. 1 was parked on N. Main St. facing south in the first parking spot, north of Tully St. Unit No. 2 was driving south on Main St. and swung out to turn east of Tully St. Unit No. 2 struck Unit No. 1 and continued without stopping. It is unsure if Unit No. 2 knew it struck Unit No. 1.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a subject possibly trespassing.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a subject being disorderly.

4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

2150 hrs. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A Nissan Kicks driven by Kashionna Sanders of Van Wert was eastbound on U.S. 30 near Middle Point Wetzel Rd. when a deer ran in front of it. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the vehicle. Sanders was transported to Van Wert Health by Middle Point EMS for a possible serious injury, and two occupants were also transported to Van Wert Health for possible injury. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township to check the area for a report of a subject screaming.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.