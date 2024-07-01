VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/29/2024

Saturday June 29, 2024

1:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.

3:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township.

5:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer no injuries were reported.

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Baker Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose bull.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Congress Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location Ohio 81 in the Village of Elgin for a report of an open door.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for an accidental overdose of prescription medication.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of an incident that occurred at a location in Liberty Township.