VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/30/2024

Sunday, June 30, 2024

2:55 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. Ohio City was assisted on scene by Van Wert EMS. Parkview Samaritan also responded. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a stray dog.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of mailbox damage.

3:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was ill.

4:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Lima Municipal Court. Amanda Lynn Martin, 26, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a complaint of disorderly conduct.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.