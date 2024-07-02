VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/1/2024

Monday July 1, 2024

8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a utility line that was down.

8:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a subject who was weak.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of trespassing.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clay Street in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

1:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of trespassing.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a laceration.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for felonious assault, strangulation, and domestic violence. Christopher Frost Gile, 24, of Dunkirk is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Aaron Scott Tewksbury, 42, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of a scam.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of an assault.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City on a report of juveniles trying to start a fire.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the reservoir in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.