Cook, Myers named scholarship winners

VW independent staff/submitted information

Central’s Educational & Charitable Foundation has announced its 2024 Scholarship Program recipients.

The program rewards graduates pursuing educational degrees supporting careers in the property and casualty insurance industry. The scholarship provides up to $5,000 annually to each student, is renewable for up to three years, and may be used towards tuition, books, other related school fees, and room and board.

Cadence Cook and Hudson Myers

Cadence Cook is a graduate of Crestview High School. She plans to attend Miami University in Oxford this fall, majoring in Psychology. After obtaining her undergraduate degree, Cadence plans to attend law school. In high school, she was a member of the Honor Society, completing multiple honor classes and a College Credit Plus Government class. Cadence cheered for the varsity football and basketball teams and received eight scholar-athlete awards. She has also received several community awards, including the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award, the Elks Student of the Month Award, and was a finalist for the 2024 YWCA Scholarship for Young Women. Cadence is the daughter of Julie and Shawn Cook.

Hudson Myers graduated from Wayne Trace High School. He plans to attend Purdue University in Fort Wayne this fall, majoring in Business Management. Hudson was enrolled in several post-secondary courses and maintained honor roll status every quarter of his high school career. He was an active member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, where he held the titles of secretary and vice-president. He was also a Student Ambassador for students new to Wayne Trace. Outside academics, Hudson participated in basketball, football, and track and field, and completed volunteer work through NHS and his community church. Hudson is the son of Mike and Anne Myers.

Other winners were Antwerp High School graduate Leila Spyker; Fort Recovery High School graduate Carson Grube; Ford Cooper of Frisco, Texas, and Noah Swallow of Shawnee High School.

Renewal scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to Audrey Carter, Brandon Renner, Dylan Buzard, Evan Hoersten, Gwenyth Prince, Ian Rex, Jacob Wasson, Jeff Li, Kaelan Swallow, Paul Adams, Shawn Tierney, and Storm Tracy.