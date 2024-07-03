LBC hosting quartet

The Town Creek Brass Quartet will be providing patriotic music at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert. The members of the brass quartet are Philip and Paul Hoverman on trumpets, and Tony and Matt Alessandrini on trombone and euphonium. All attendees will have an opportunity to join in on the Pledge of Allegiance and sing along with the instruments for the Star Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful. Pastor Jim Burns will also give a brief patriotic Bible challenge during the service. The public is invited to come and there is no charge for the service. Photo submitted