VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/2/2024

Tuesday July 2, 2024

1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert police.

3:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a subject not feeling well.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:48 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of a violation of a no contact order.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully Township on a complaint of fraud.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a low hanging utility line.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a driver pulled off the roadway.

2:05 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township for a active medical alarm.

3:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a motor vehicle crash on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of gunshots.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

5:08 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a riding lawn mower fire.

5:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of being scammed.

8:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an odor investigation.

11:02 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having a reaction to medication.